Get Paramount+ and Showtime for as low as $9.99 a month with this bundle deal

With a plethora of top streaming services for movies and TV shows vying for your monthly subscription fee, the cost of adding individual services to your monthly TV bill can quickly add up. To counteract this, streaming services such as Disney+, Hulu and others occasionally offer subscription bundles to help viewers save some dollars – and right now, ViacomCBS is offering one up in the form of a Paramount+ and SHOWTIME bundle.

From now until Wednesday, October 20th, you can bundle Paramount+ and SHOWTIME for as low as $9.99/month.

There are two version of the bundle deal: the Essential, which gets you the ad-supported Paramount+ tier and the full SHOWTIME subscription for $9.99/month, or the Premium, which upgrades to the ad-free tier of Paramount+ and the full SHOWTIME subscription, for $12.99/month.

The Essential bundle saves you $5.99 per month on the cost of ad-supported viewing from Paramount+ and SHOWTIME, while the Premium nets you a saving $7.99/month on ad-free viewing – remember, your first seven days of either version of the bundle are free.

Paramount+ & SHOWTIME bundle $15.98 $9.99 (save $5.99)

Take ViacomCBS up on its offer before October 20th and you'll get access to not one but two new channels packed with great shows and movies – many of which are available to stream in glorious 4K. Bundles like this don't show up every day... View Deal

And you can save even more by paying annually: a year of the Essential plan will currently cost just $99.99 (a saving of $19.89 even over the reduced sale price) and a year of the Premium plan is $129.99 (a total saving of $25.89 from the already-reduced bundle price).

Within Paramount+'s extensive catalogue you can now find a good deal of 4K movie content, past and current CBS series as well as shows from Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and more. Feel like catching up on Love Island while rewatching Avatar: The Last Airbender or The Good Wife? This could be your deal – and Paramount+ also has its own original series like Evil, the reboot of iCarly and Star Trek: Picard.

SHOWTIME is home to a huge range of TV choices too, from shows such as Ziwe, Bilions, The L Word and Penny Dreadful to movies including American Psycho, 21 Bridges, 1917 and many more. And each platform is constantly adding new movies and series to their respective offerings, so having both means you're unlikely to run out of stuff to watch – and you can even add live news from CBS plus download capabilities to the bundle if you opt for the Premium version.

Sounds like a good deal to us...

