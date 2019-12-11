Get five months of ANY Tidal plan for just $5 with this streaming deal of the year

In what must be the best music streaming deal we've seen all year for US folk, Tidal is offering new customers five months of any Tidal plan for just $5.

That means for less than the price of a beer, those who haven't signed up to the service before can have 150-odd days of Tidal Premium (offering standard music quality, normally $9.99/month), or Tidal HiFi (lossless quality, typically $19.99/month) or Tidal Family (standard quality for six people, RRP $14.99/month). Tidal's Student and Military plans are also available for the special price.

That means a saving of up to $94.95 (or 95 per cent).

The deal is available from now through to 30th December. Plans available for the offer include: HiFi, Premium, Family, Student and Military.

Tidal five months subscription for $5

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award – and that was at its original monthly price. Now just $5 for five months, it's a no-brainer for the streamer-savvy audiophile. View Deal

Needless to say, unless you'd rather open Tidal out to the whole household with the Family plan, we'd get stuck into the HiFI tier, which is Tidal's most premium. In addition to Tidal's intuitive interface and expansive catalogue, you get access 'Tidal Masters' – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz).

In our Tidal review, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

For its current price, you definitely can – and quite frankly, you should.

