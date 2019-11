After the success of the Sky Mobile TV app on Apple's iPhone, a Sky Mobile application can now be found in Nokia's Ovi Store.

Free of charge, the app will allow you to watch live Sky TV on your phone, keep up to date with the latest news and sports headlines and remote record your favourite programmes.

If you're an N97, N97 mini, 5800 XpressMusic or 5530 owner, then you can get it now, while Nokia promises the version for the 5230 and X6 will be on offer soon.

