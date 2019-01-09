ELAC launches Navis powered speakers with Class AB amplifiers

ELAC is making plenty of noise at CES 2019 with the launch of a number of new speakers. The Navis powered speakers particularly caught our eye, though there are also new Vela and Carina speaker ranges, plus fresh Alchemy amplifiers.

The Navis comes in bookshelf and floorstander varieties, and are available at £1795 and £3595 respectively. They feature a new, custom-designed midrange/tweeter, which has a 4-inch aluminium midrange driver and a 1-inch soft-dome tweeter concentrically mounted in the middle. There's also a new 5.25-inch aluminium cone bass driver, of which you'll find three on the floorstander.

Inside each active speaker is a tri-amp pure analog amplifier, with an amp for each driver. Both speakers have a 160-watt amp for the bass woofer, 100-watt amp for the midrange and a 40-watt Class AB amp for the tweeter. You'll find XLR and RCA inputs, while the addition of an ELAC Discovery Connect box, which will be bundled with the speakers through some retailers, adds instant wireless audio.

Also joining them are the ELAC Vela passive speakers, available in standmount (£1750), floorstander (£3495) and centre channel guises, and featuring a new JET 5 tweeter with updated waveguide. The Carina range meanwhile promises to be a little more affordable, with a bookshelf (£1000), floorstander (£2000) and centre, and a JET folded ribbon tweeter.

The ELAC Navis should be in stores now and the rest of the speakers will be on show in the UK at the Bristol Show in February.

