The DS-101 connects to an existing hi-fi system and provides playback of locally stored music, or music from a streaming service. Lossless streaming service Tidal comes preinstalled and the Discovery server supports up to eight rooms of multi-room audio.

You use the accompanying Discovery Roon app for Android, iOS, Windows or OS X to control the system. To access locally stored music you can connect a hard drive to the USB port and you can connect it to a Networked Attached Storage (NAS) drive. The Roon software will organise and collate all your music into one collection.

Chris Walker, VP of Product Development said: “The Discovery Music Server has solved one of the biggest hurdles in computer audio, the computer”.

The ELAC DS-101 Discovery Server will be available in the second quarter of 2016 with UK pricing yet to be announced. ELAC says it will come with a lifetime device subscription to Roon and that other integrated music streaming services are planned for later in the year.

MORE: Bristol Sound and Vision Show 2016 - what to expect