Early Black Friday deal: Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones down to $88

Noise-cancelling headphones don't have to cost the earth. Take this fantastic deal on the 2020 Sony WH-CH710N – they're now just $88 at Amazon, Best Buy and Crutchfield, down from their typical $200 RRP. That's an impressive saving of $112.

We haven't reviewed this particular model, but we have reviewed their predecessors, the very similar Sony WH-CH700N and we liked them very much, awarding them four out of five stars.

They are lower-end than Sony's top-of-the-range WH-1000XM4, but they still put in a detailed, musical performance. And the 710N promise to be an upgrade on the 700N.

They boast Sony's new noise-cancelling technology that automatically adjusts itself based on how noisy your surroundings are. There's also a new Ambient Sound pass-through mode that lets in the noise of your surroundings so you can handily hear, say, traffic noise or train announcements.

Battery life is a very impressive 35 hours, an hour of which can be replenished with a 10-minute charge. There's also NFC for at-a-tap wireless pairing and a button for launching your phone's voice assistant.

Sony seems to have largely stuck with a tried and tested formula here, so it's a pair we'd consider auditioning, especially at this price.

