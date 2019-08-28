Disney Plus shows up Netflix by including 4K at no extra cost

Some more news ahead of the launch of Disney's upcoming streaming service: Disney Plus (Disney+) will offer subscribers 4K content and four simultaneous streams at no extra charge, CNET reports.

Those features are offered in Netflix's Premium plan, which carries a monthly charge of £11.99/$15.99 – a fair bit more than the service's £5.99/$8.99 Basic tier. Comparatively, Disney+ will cost just $6.99 a month (about £6).

But that's not the only sweetener. Disney+ will also let customers create and manage up to seven profiles on a single account, meaning each family member can have their own profile.

However, Disney's recently announced bundle, which includes ESPN and Hulu alongside the Disney service, won't have the same simultaneous streaming benefits. It will cost $12.99 a month, and give you two simultaneous ESPN+ streams and one ad-supported Hulu stream.

There's more good news too. If you're happy to sign up to three years of Disney+ now, you could save a pretty penny. The House of Mouse recently launched discounted pre-orders for the service, offering a three-year-deal for $23 off the regular price – that works out at just $3.92 per month.

It's shaping up to be a real challenger to Netflix, then. Netflix's closest-priced subscription (its Basic plan) doesn't get you 4K or even HD, and only lets you watch on one device.

Of course, Netflix has a heap more content than Disney will have, a lot of which is original and exclusive to Netflix. Disney+ will be able to counter with the enticing Marvel, Star Wars and Disney properties, of course. And with forthcoming original content like the Star Wars-set The Mandalorian and the much-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series (which will see Ewan McGregor reprise his Jedi role), there will likely be plenty to enjoy when it lands on 12th November.

