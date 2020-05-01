Disney Plus free trial time? Disney is going BIG on Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day on May the 4th (get it?) is fast approaching – and unsurprisingly Disney Plus is marking it in a big way.

Monday will see the latest saga in the franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, join the streaming service's catalogue. Planning to rewatch the first two in the sequel trilogy on Disney Plus this weekend in preparation? Us too.

Star Wars Day on Monday will also mark the global premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian spin-off show, the finale episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the first season of an all-new animated series, Star Wars Resistance.

The finale episode of the first season of The Mandalorian is also available to stream from today (Friday 1st May).

In addition to new content, Disney+ will also honour the artistry of Star Wars with a week-long concept art takeover on the service. Like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on Monday to feature its original concept paintings, featuring work from celebrated artists such as Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award-winning artist and production designer, Doug Chiang.

On the Disney Plus home screen, the animated Star Wars brand logo will be upgraded with a new animation that honours the signature hyperspace jump.

So, if you're a Star Wars fan who has been considering signing up to the Disney Plus service, now may not be a bad time to take advantage of the free seven-day trial on offer.

MORE:

Disney Plus: price, films, shows and all the details

Best Disney Plus prices: deals, bundles and free subscriptions

11 of the best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now

Here's how to watch Disney Plus on Sky Q (and get the best experience)

Save up to 40% on PlayStation Plus 12-month membership