Denon has taken the wraps off three new S-Series AV receivers, the AVR-S500BT, AVR-S700W and AVR-S900W (above).

Announced by Denon US, the amps are due on sale in June for $249, $449 and $559 respectively. We're expecting confirmed UK details next month.

All three of the Denon S-Series receivers feature wireless Bluetooth streaming, HDMI 2.0 and 4K video pass-through and a front-mounted USB input.

The entry-level S500BT (above) comes in at an "all-time low price point for built-in Bluetooth streaming in an AVR", and also boasts five HDMI 2.0 inputs, dual subwoofer outs, 70 watts of power in to five channels and a new auto eco mode.

Next in line is the S700W (below), which adds an extra HDMI input and delivers 75 watts of power in to seven channels. It also adds extra wireless functionality; there's DLNA 1.5 certification, built-in AirPlay, Spotify Connect and integrated WiFi.

At the top of the S-Series range, the S900W sports eight HDMI inputs and two outputs, 90 watts in to seven channels and delivers 4K Ultra HD upscaling, plus all the features of the 700 model.

We're expecting confirmation of UK products from Denon (and Marantz) in June.

by Joe Cox

