HEOS is the new multiroom music system from Denon and comprises three speakers, the 3, 5 and 7; the Extend wireless network extender; the Amp digital amplifier; and the Link, which lets your existing kit be part of the system.

HEOS Speakers

The first of the three speakers is the HEOS 3 – a £249 compact speaker that has been designed for smaller rooms and can stream music from services such as Spotify like all models in the series.

It houses dual Class D digital amplifiers and two full range precision drivers, with its sound optimised through a suite of DSP acoustical processing algorithms. It can be positioned vertically or horizontally to suit your needs.

Move up to the HEOS 5 (£349, pictured), and you get a four-driver speaker system that incorporates a pair of tweeters and a pair of mid/bass speakers, as well as a passive radiator. Each of the active drivers has its own Class D amplifier.

The 5 is said to provide the "perfect platform for HEOS' high-resolution audio capabilities", supporting file formats such as AAC and FLAC lossless. It also sports a carry handle, to make it easier to move in and around the home.

And completing the speaker range is the HEOS 7 (£499). It has been designed to fill even the largest of spaces within the home and boasts dual mid-woofers, dual tweeters, dual passive radiators and an active subwoofer.

You'll be able to operate all three models using the HEOS App, which has been designed to give you full control through a simple interface. You can group the speakers together, or play different songs in different rooms if you prefer.

HEOS Link, Amp and Extend

To complement the three speakers, the HEOS system also comprises the Link, Amp and Extend. With the Link, you have the ability to add existing "legacy" products to the system – even if those products aren't wireless themselves.

The stereo preamp connects to a device via an analogue, digital coaxial or digital fibre optic cable to integrate a home cinema or hi-fi system into the HEOS network. You can control an existing receiver with the HEOS App too.

If you have a pair of stereo loudspeakers, the HEOS Amp is designed to add multiroom functionality – incorporating a 100W Class D digital amplifier, Ethernet and USB jack, optical digital input and 3.5mm analogue input.

All the products are available in either black or white, with a free 60-day Spotify Premium subscription available with every HEOS purchase as part of Denon's 90 Days To Be Amazed promotion – running until November 30th.

