If you like the immersion of surround sound but are fed up of tripping over speaker cable, this new Denon device could be for you. Called the Denon HEOS AVR, it's an AVR receiver that enables a truly wireless surround sound set-up.

It talks wirelessly to Denon's HEOS speakers, as well as the soon-to-be-released wireless HEOS subwoofer. That means you can place your speakers wherever you like in the room without cluttering up the place with wires.

Of course, the speakers will need plugging into the mains, so you will need some cables. But you can't have everything (yet).

Denon promises no drop in sound quality either, with true audiophile audio the order of the day.

Four HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 inputs mean you can plug in your Sky Q box, Xbox One and PS4, and only run one HDMI cable from the box to your TV. Which will also help de-clutter the place.

A Class D amplifier comes built in, and its 100W per channel should provide plenty of oomph.

It also plays nice with hi-res audio, including DSD 2.4 and 5.6, FLAC, ALAC, MP3 and AAC, whether played via USB or wirelessly. And, using the HEOS app, you can stream tunes from music services like Tidal, Spotify, Napster and Deezer.

On the movie side of things, it will decode it state-of-the-soundtrack-art Dolby TrueHD and DTS Master Audio codecs.

The HEOS AV should arrive in early April, and will cost £799. A small price to pay to never trip over your wires again.

