Dali Katch One is a compact, versatile soundbar

Danish hi-fi brand Dali has built on its Award-winning Katch wireless speaker by launching the Katch One soundbar.

Debuting at High End Munich, the Katch One looks very similar to its speaker sibling with a spotted mesh grille - albeit it's wide enough to spread nicely across the front of a TV.

It sports no fewer than 10 drivers - driven by four, 50-watt amplifiers - and features every connection you might expect of a TV sound booster: HDMI ARC, optical and 3.5mm inputs, plus aptX Bluetooth and a subwoofer output. There's even a USB port that, while not compatible for music playback, can accept a Google Chromecast Audio, allowing owners to connect the Katch One to their home network.

Not only do you have a choice of finishes - black and white - there are also different mounting options: hanging from a wall (by leather straps) and sitting upright on its feet. There are also two sound modes; 'Focus' and 'Wide'.

The Dali Katch One soundbar will be available in the summer, priced £649. Presumably it will sit under Dali's multi-Award-winning Kubik One soundbar.

All it needs to do now is be as sonically competitive in its respective market as its five-star, Award-winning sibling...

