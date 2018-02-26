Trending

Could Apple launch its own branded headphones this year?

By News 

The company is aiming for something that "boasts the convenience of AirPods but with better acoustic qualities"...

..so obviously Apple's Beats brand won't cut the mustard.

According to KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning its own brand of high-end, over-ear headphones which could launch before 2018 is out, as reported by AppleInsider.

The root of this prediction is a memo sent to Apple investors, which promises an "all new" design. Alongside the predicted upgrades to the AirPods, such as waterproofing and 'Hey, Siri' support, we could see a new line up of Apple headphones.

Kuo says Apple is aiming to deliver a product with the convenience of AirPods, but with better sound. Which means it's almost certain they'll have the W1 chip for fast-pairing with Apple devices.

Competing with Apple's own Beats brand on price seems unlikely. Currently, Apple's AirPods are priced at £160, while the Beats Solo Wireless 3 started at £250.

MORE:

13 best new products at the Bristol Show 2018

Best in-ear headphones

Snapdragon 845 enables streaming to multiple Bluetooth devices

Best headphones deals 2018

Is Spotify making its own smart speaker?

Best AirPlay speakers