Cleer Audio has Sony in sight with Ally Plus noise-cancelling true wireless buds

Newcomer Cleer Audio is aiming high in its quest to make an impression upon the UK market.

The new Ally Plus true wireless earbuds from the San Diego-based audio brand boast an impressive 30 hours of battery, active noise-cancellation and, Cleer says, improved sound quality over their Ally predecessors.

The latter is down to a new 10mm neodymium driver and updated signal processing technology, while the battery life includes 10 hours of charge in the buds and 20 hours in the supplied charging case.

(Image credit: Cleer Audio)

The Ally Pluses are one of the first pairs to support Google Fast Pair 2.0, which allows compatible Android devices to automatically detect and pair with them when they’re turned on. As is becoming more and more typical for truly wireless headphones, volume, calls and music playback can be controlled via a series of taps and swipes on the right earbud touchpad.

Available in navy and sand finishes, the Ally Plus will be available from late October priced £189 ($199). Their pricing and specs put them in direct competition with the class-leading Sony WF-1000XM3s (£220/$230), so we're intrigued to hear how the Ally Plus fare – especially considering Cleer’s engineers are mostly ex-Sony.

