Cleer Enduro 100 headphones promise 100-hour battery life

Hot on the heels of its Flow wireless headphones UK debut, San Diego-based audio brand Cleer is introducing a set of cans to the UK market with a unique and impressive promise.

According to Cleer, the new Enduro 100 headphones are "designed to last as long as you do". Sounds excellent, but have you ever tried, er, "lasting" for over four continuous days?

The headphones boast an industry-first 100 hours of battery life from a single charge. What’s more, thanks to a USB-C charging port, the Enduro 100s should only require five minutes of charging to provide an hour of playback. The days of packing your ‘just in case’ pair of wired headphones could well be over if such claims prove true.

Featuring Cleer’s patented Ironless driver technology plus AAC and aptX HD low latency support, the headphones promise to allow easy listening with maximum detail and low distortion. Cleer has made connecting with compatible Android devices simpler on paper too. Google Fast Pair 2.0 inclusion means you'll simply turn on the headphones and a pairing request should almost instantly appear on-screen.

The Enduro headphones do look chic and comfortable. They offer plush earpads and a flexible headband available in two enticingly-named colourways – Stingray Grey and Coronado Sand.

The Enduro 100 headphones have a recommended retail price of £169.99 and will be available from Harrods in early September.

