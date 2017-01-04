Sony has added to its professional home theatre projector range with the VPL-VZ1000ES ultra short throw projector.

This laser projector boasts Ultra HD 4K resolution, with added support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) so you can fully enjoy all the latest 4K Blu-ray releases.

The 'ultra short throw' nature of the projector means you can place it just six inches away from your wall or screen and feast on a 100in image.

The compact projector (measuring just 93 x 49 x 22cm and weighing 35kg) is designed to fit into smaller spaces than conventional home projectors.

The VPL-VZ1000ES uses Sony's proprietary SXRD projector technology coupled with a Z-Phosphor laser light engine to produce the high and low contrast points needed to produce HDR content.

Sony claims the projector's Z-Phosphor engine reaches peak brightness quicker than conventional projector lamps, giving you longer-lasting brightness and colour accuracy. It also means you shouldn't have to replace the lamp as often.

MORE: HDR: What is it? How can you get it?

The VPL-VZ1000ES joins Sony's existing 4K (but not HDR) short throw projector, the LSPX-W1S Life Space UX projector (which we first saw at CES 2014), but boasts a 25% brighter image.

It's also around 40% smaller in size than the LSPX-W1S, but more importantly, will be available at a cheaper price.

Early reports say that the VPL-VZ1000ES will cost between €15,000 and €20,000 - that's half the price of the LSPX-W1S, but we're still in premium projector territory.

For the lucky ones who can afford it, the Sony VPL-VZ1000ES will be available from April 2017.

MORE: CES 2017 news, highlights, best new products