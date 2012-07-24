Cambridge Audio has released a firmware upgrade (v266-b-354) bringing gapless playback to its Stream Magic 6 and NP30 streaming products.

In addition, the upgrade also adds a digital volume control feature to the NP30, allowing users to control the volume of the NP30 (below) using the app or front panel selector.

The full list of additional features is:

• Added gapless playback via UPnP and local USB

• Added digital pre-amp mode (digital volume control) to NP30

• Ensure mute status persists over power-cycle and idle mode

• Changes to improve interworking with iOS/Android app

• Some minor fixes to improve UPnP browsing

• Fix issue where start of playback is lost on analogue output on Stream Magic 6

• Improve buffer control on internet radio

• Allow volume control and balance control from iPhone/Android apps

• Other miscellaneous bug fixes

New versions of the iOS and Android remote apps are also available on the Apple and Android app stores.

If you are already a Stream Magic 6 owner, all you need to do is switch on your device and it will automatically see that an update is available and prompt you to update. Alternatively, you can update your device manually by going to 'Settings', then 'upgrade firmware'.

