The new TV5 shares many of the same characteristics as its smaller sibling, featuring 100W of digital amplifiaction and two 2.25in BMR (Balanced Mode Radiator) drivers.

It's in the subwoofer department, however, where the main difference can be found - where the TV2 comes with just one, down-firing 6.5in woofer, the TV5 features two.

With this extra subwoofer, the cabinet housing has been made larger and this means the TV5 is able to support larger TVs.

Elsewhere, the specifications remain largely the same as the TV2 with advanced digital signal processing (DSP) technology and Voice, TV, Music and Film EQ settings.

The TV5's connections include a Toslink optical input and RCA and 3.5mm analogue inputs. For wireless streaming, aptX Bluetooth has been included.

Users are able to teach their TV5 to respond to commands from a TV or Sky remote and an Auto Power Down mode automatically turns the TV5 off after several seconds of inactivity.

The Cambridge Audio TV5 will be available from early 2015 for £280.

