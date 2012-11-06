Satellite broadcaster BSkyB has tightened its grip on Hollywood blockbusters by agreeing a multi-year deal with NBC Universal, which sells the rights for Universal Pictures in the UK and Ireland.

It means BSkyB will have exclusive rights to films including The Bourne Legacy and Anna Karenina, locking out arch rivals Netflix and LoveFilm for the next four to five years.

The deal, thought to be longer than its existing three-year agreement, gives BSkyB exclusive first pay-TV rights to new and archive films include Snow White & The Huntsman, The Bourne Legacy, Les Miserables, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Gladiator and American Pie.

BSkyB has also sewn up the rights to offer the films on Now TV, the video on demand service it launched in July to take on the newly arrived US rival Netflix and LoveFilm.

