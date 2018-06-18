For 31 years, the UK's biggest consumer electronics show (held in Bristol every February) has been the place to scour the latest hi-fi and AV products from the best brands in the industry.

But despite the presence of projectors and, in recent years, Dolby Atmos speakers at the show, we’ve seen a dominance of two-channel components and demos of late - it's a trend that harks back to the show’s stereo beginnings as "Hi-Fi ’87".

As the organisers, Audio T, feel the billing of ‘Sound & Vision’ is becoming a little misleading, from next year the show (which is being held between Friday 22nd and Sunday 24th February 2019) will be called The Bristol Hi-Fi Show. (Mind you, we'll no doubt still refer to it informally as The Bristol Show.)

AV brands will, however, still be welcome to showcase their products - so we hope the regular presence of home cinema fare from the likes of Optoma, Arcam and Canton continues.

Following its recent acquisition by Future plc, What Hi-Fi? very much hopes to remain involved as a media partner of the show.

