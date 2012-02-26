Tannoy is demonstrating preview models from its new Precision range of speakers here at the Bristol Sound and Vision Show.

First up in the new range - due in July - are the Tannoy Precision 6.2 (£1800; pictured above) and the Precision 6.4 (£2200). A matching centre speaker and subwoofer will follow, with the possibility of standmount additions to the range at a later date.

Watch our video report on the Tannoy Precision 6

The speakers use an interesting mix of technologies, including Tannoy's familiar dual-concentric tweeter design plus Auxiliary Bass Radiator (ABR) drivers. For example, the Precision 6.4 uses a dual-concentric driver at the top, then an ABR, then a driven bass driver, finishing with another ABR.

The Precision floorstanders also feature mass-loadable cabinets, a new plinth design, magnetic grilles and flexible wiring options (see below).

They will be available in a range of high-grade finishes - Tannoy has confirmed dark walnut, espresso and gloss black, but may also add a wenge finish (shown at the far right in the picture at the top of the story).

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook