There are two models in the range, the G1 and G2. The G1 uses a sealed cabinet with a 12in carbon-fibre driver, allied to a 700W Class AB ampliifier, while the G2 has a 10in driver and 500W amp.

The G1 goes on sale in April (price TBC), while the G2 will be available later this year.

Both models are designed for stereo and multichannel use, with high level and LFE inputs, and come with a rotary control remote to make set-up and adjustment easier.

An LCD display module mounted on the lower front of the cabinet provides a large readout of all the adjustable functions on the sub (high level volume, crossover, LFE volume, phase and lock).

And if you want to use multiple G-Series subwoofers in your system, they can be stacked on top of each other for even more bass.

The hand-finished cabinets are made in Sheffield and come in three finishes: gloss black, cherry and gloss carbon grey. Final assembly is at REL's engineering works in Bridgend.

