Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 headphones pictured on aptX website

It looks like Bowers & Wilkins is making a follow-up to the awesome PX7 wireless noise-cancelling headphones. A pair referred to as the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 has been pictured on the aptX website (the page has now been removed), despite not actually being announced yet.

The PX7 earned five out of five in our review, making them some of the best wireless headphones around. So a follow-up is big news indeed.

The listing didn't give a lot away. The website is the home of aptX, the Bluetooth codec created by chip-maker Qualcomm that's capable of wirelessly transmitting hi-res files. It listed the PX7 S2 as having standard aptX, aptX HD and aptX Adaptive, as you would expect from a decent wireless pair in this day and age.

It also listed some of the PX7 S2's apparent features. These are: custom drive units, equaliser adjustment, compatibility with the B&W Music App, up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge, fast charging, and a lightweight design with "a full range of on-headphone controls".

Nothing groundbreaking there. In fact, they're pretty much identical to the specs of the PX7. It's as if B&W is keeping its cards close to its chest just in case the headphones did leak - unless it's just an error?

The price was listed as three dollar signs out of five, which isn't overly helpful. Considering the original PX7 cost £350 ($400), we would expect a follow-up to be similarly priced.

There was a photo as well, as you can see at the top of this story. The major design tweak seems to be the ear cups – the S2's look more rectangular, while the original's were more ovular. The link to the manufacturer's website returned an error.

A new product or a mistake? We shall see...

MORE:

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins PX7 review

The best noise-cancelling headphones on the market

The best wireless headphones you can buy