B&O Play launches first Bluetooth speaker with the BeoPlay A2

The wireless speaker market goes from strength to strength, with an increasing number of manufacturers looking to satisfy our demand for more freedom when listening to our music.

B&O Play has become the latest audio brand to take its first steps into the wireless world, with the launch of its first ever portable Bluetooth speaker: the Cecilie Manz-designed BeoPlay A2.

The launch of the BeoPlay A2 comes hot on the heels of another manufacturer making its debut in the wireless speaker market - with Bowers & Wilkins announcing its T7 speaker earlier this week.

Due to go on sale on 3rd November for £300, the BeoPlay A2 features the aptX Bluetooth codec for CD-quality wireless streaming and promises "Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound" as well.

According to B&O Play, its new speaker has a 24-hour battery life and can be fully recharged in just three hours. It delivers 180W of power and features True360 omni-directional performance.

The BeoPlay A2 measures 256 x 142 x 44 mm and weighs 1.1kg. You'll also get a leather carry handle/strap, while three finishes will be available – black, grey/rose gold or green.

Cecilie Manz said: "The fact that BeoPlay A2 was designed for a life on the go has influenced every aspect of the speaker in terms of its design. There is no front, there is no back - and there is no up or down, but there’s sound everywhere."

B&O Play vice president Henrik Taudorf Lorensen added: "BeoPlay A2 is a ground-breaking product that will set new industry standards, thanks to the innovative True360 sound and the unprecedented 24 hours of battery life."

