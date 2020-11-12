Black Friday TV deal: 70-inch Hisense 4K TV now just $400 at Best Buy

Hisense TVs aren't among the most expensive on the market – that midrange price positioning is part of the brand's sell – but that doesn't mean they are exempt from Black Friday deals. Which is a good thing considering they can be very tempting – as this one is.

The Hisense 70H6570G 70in 4K TV is now just $399 at Best Buy thanks to a $250 discount. If you have the space and desire for a 70in TV, and your budget is limited, why wouldn't you?

Check out the best Black Friday TV deals live right now

Black Friday TV deal

Hisense 70H6570G 70in 4K TV: $649 $399 at Best Buy

Promising on paper, this Hisense pairs a 4K resolution with support for HDR10 and the more premium Dolby Vision HDR. The Android TV operating system puts more than 5,000 apps at your fingertips, too, including Netflix and Hulu.View Deal

While we haven't reviewed this particular model, this Hisense TV is great value for money – where screen real estate is concerned, at least. As well as 4K picture quality, it boasts support for Dolby Vision HDR, promising improved contrast and colour reproduction when playing compatible content from streaming services and 4K Blu-rays.

Android TV offers one of the best TV interfaces, too. As well as slick menus and great user-friendliness, it brings thousands of apps, greatly enhancing the abilities of your TV. There's even a voice remote thrown in, so you can control your TV just by speaking. Want to search for something? Open an app? Change volume? Switch input? Just speak and it will be done.

With Google Assistant built in too, you can also use it to control other smart home devices, like your lights and thermostat, too. "Hey Google, dim the lights for movie night."

Android TV has Chromecast built in, so you can cast photos, music, videos and more from your phone straight to the big screen. And it should sound pretty sweet too, thanks to DTS:Virtual X tech.

Looking for something a bit smaller... or dare we say, bigger? Got a bigger budget? Our best Black Friday TV deals round-up has something for everyone.

MORE:

New to the brand? Find out should you buy a Hisense TV?

These are the best TVs we've tested