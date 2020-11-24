Black Friday TV deal: 50-inch 4K TV for super-low price of $230 at Best Buy

The latest crop of Best Buy Black Friday deals includes $120 off a 50-inch TCL TV. Normally $350, the TCL Class 4 Series 4K LED set is now down to down to $230. That's a super-low price for a TV that combines a 4K picture with a slew of Android TV smarts. Best Buy, you're spoiling us.

Prefer to go big or go home? Best Buy has also slashed $120 off the 55-inch (now $280) and $40 off the 65-inch sizes (now now $430).

We haven't reviewed this particular model so can't guarantee its picture quality, but we are familiar with TCL's nicely-priced budget TVs. It's also worth noting that Best Buy customers rate this particular model 4.6/5, which suggests TCL has done a decent job with the 50S434.

Looking at the specs, it's easy to see the appeal. In addition to the 4K Ultra HD HDR picture (four times the quality of Full HD) this model runs Google's excellent Android TV operating system.

What does that mean? Built-in access to almost every top video streaming app in the US, from Netflix and Prime Video to Disney+, HBO Max, YouTube TV and Google Play Movies & TV.

You also get Google Assistant, so you can control TV settings and play, pause or adjust volume using voice commands. Built-in Chromecast lets you easily cast video from your Android/iOS device to your Android TV in a seamless fashion.

Obviously you'll need to accept a few compromises. This model supports HDR 10 rather than Dolby Vision or HDR10+, which are the higher quality incarnations of HDR. And since it's an LED panel, it it won't compare with the very best OLED TVs.

Still, at $230 – around a third off the MSRP – Best Buy has knocked this one out of the park.

