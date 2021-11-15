Black Friday headphones deal: save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 45 at Amazon

Here's one of those early Black Friday deals worth capitalizing on: $50 off the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones. The recently-launched over-ears are now only $279.99 at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo.

That's a huge holiday saving given that the QC45 only hit stores a month ago. They're great headphones, too. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we praised their "effective noise cancellation, 24-hour battery life and comfortable build".

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are a good buy at $330. At $280, they're definitely worth considering if you're in the market for premium, wireless, ANC headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 45 $330 Bose QuietComfort 45 $330 $279.99 at Amazon (save $50)

These impressive Bose wireless headphones (in Triple Black or White Smoke) are great on the go, offering amazing noise-cancelling and a punchy, exciting sound. They're $50 off at Best Buy and B&H Photo, too.

Bose's latest noise-cancelling headphones are the successors to the hugely-popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Upgrades include a reinforced glass-filled nylon headband, Bluetooth 5.1 for multi-point pairing and improved battery life (24 hours, up from 20 hours).

As with previous Bose noise-cancelling headphones, the QuietComfort 45 are built with travel in mind; their double-hinge means they can be folded up for easy storage in the included carry case.

Bose's brilliant noise-cancelling is the main draw here, though. It works superbly in the case of the QC45, and holds its own against a number of its closest rivals, including the Sony WH-1000XM4.

The only downside is there’s no scope to tweak the levels of noise cancellation and no ‘Aware’ mode. If you want a more tailored noise-cancelling experience where you can tweak the levels, or an auto-pause function that kicks in when you remove them, you might want to consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 instead.

Still, there's plenty to love about the Bose QuietComfort 45. If you want a set of premium, travel-friendly wireless headphones that can block out the world, they're a brilliant buy. And at the discounted Black Friday price of $279.99, they're a great buy.