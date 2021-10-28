Black Friday comes early! Save $200 on the 65-inch Sony X900H OLED TV

You don't have to wait for Black Friday to make a huge saving on a great TV. Over at Amazon, you can pick up one of the best TVs of last year with a tidy $200 off.

The Sony XBR-65X900H is now just $1198, down from its previous price of $1399. That's a saving of $201.

Best Sony X900H TV deal

Image Sony XBR-65X900H $1399 $1198 at Amazon

One of Sony's most premium 2020 TVs, the X900H earned a stellar five out of five in our review. That was down to a killer combination of vibrant colors, excellent HDR handling and Sony's typically superb motion processing, making it one of the best TVs in recent memory. View Deal

In the UK, the TV is known as the Sony KD-65XH9005. But whatever it's called, it's the same set.

And what a set it is. It looks sleek, has four HDMI ports for connecting all your AV equipment, and supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR standards, plus Dolby Atmos for sound. It’s also Netflix Calibrated.

As ever with Sony, the motion handling is a real highlight, but the all-round picture is a delight to behold: colours pop, and blacks go nice and deep (especially for an LCD panel). Sonically, it's a cut above, with Sony’s Acoustic Multi-Audio sound technology delivering plenty of aural treats for the viewer.

The Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants are supported, and it plays nice with Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit technologies. All in all, it's hard to beat, especially at this new low price.

