Black Friday best wireless headphones: Beats Powerbeats3 $89 at Walmart

Beats is tough to beat for street-cred plus value in a set of headphones, and its Powerbeats3 wireless sport earbuds not only boast a winning aesthetic but also a lightweight, sweat-resistant, workout-friendly build, plus impressive 12-hour battery life.

The Black Friday Waalmart sale is now offering the Powerbeats3 wireless 'Pop Blue' finish for just $89, part of its 'Pop Collection' lineup (other colors include magenta, violet and indigo).

Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones (Pop Blue) $200 $89 at Walmart

Beats' flagship earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a 5-minute charge. The remote also allows you to activate Siri on an Apple iPhone.View Deal

We praised the Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones for their "good fit, great battery and bassy, fun sound" at $200 – a price which rarely sees a discount. Black Friday isn't any old sale, though.

Under intense review, we concluded that the Powerbeats3 wireless headphones are "supremely practical buds with a more-than-decent sound" offering "solid fit and fulsome delivery that’s ideal for fitness fiends".

And now, they're just $89 at Walmart. A solid Black Friday wireless headphones deal.

MORE:

Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2019: Apple, Bose, Sony

Best Buy Black Friday: save 42% on Beats Studio3 wireless headphones

The best Black Friday TV deals 2019: HD, 4K, OLED