News

Spotify "developing new version of its free service"

Spotify is planning to make changes to its free tier.

This new version will reportedly give smartphone users quicker access to playlists and greater control over song selection.

In light of its recent public offering, it's part of the company's drive to attract new listeners and turn them into paying customers.

Sony announces pricing for its cheapest 2018 OLED TVs

Sony has revealed the prices for its AF8 OLED TV range.

The AF8 is available in two sizes – 55 and 65in –with the KD-55AF8 and KD-65AF8 priced at £2,499 and £3,299 respectively.

They share the same OLED panels and 4K HDR X1 Extreme processor as Sony's A1 range are expected to be available by the end of April.

High-definition vinyl: coming soon to a turntable near you

High-definition vinyl could be right round the corner.

It all stems from a patent Austrian start-up Rebeat Innovation filed in 2016 for manufacturing a new type of vinyl record. The company is looking to get HD vinyl into stores for 2019.

HD vinyl will allegedly have longer playing times, greater fidelity and greater amplitude than conventional LPs. Test stampers are intended to be presented at this year's Making Vinyl conference in October.

Reviews

"This is simply an excellent TV in its own right"

LG OLED55C8PLA

LG's recent form on the OLED front has been excellent, but can it stay ahead of the pack in 2018?

The OLED55C8 would suggest so. It's a brighter, punchier image that's capable of some fantastically natural images.

Some aspects could be slightly better, such as the motion processing and the sound. Nonetheless, LG has produced a superb all-rounder.

Read the full LG OLED55C8PLA review

"A good, but not quite the great marriage of hardware and software"

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google's latest flagship phone aims to take on Apple at its own game.

And it does a good job, with a smart design, excellent features, and a great camera.

What lets the XL down is the average audio, which doesn't do enough to engage you. A very good, but not great, smartphone from Google.

Read the full Google Pixel 2 XL review

"It isn’t particularly beautiful to look at, but the performance it is capable of most certainly is"

Optoma UHZ65

Optoma's new projector is a laser version of the company's award-winning UHD65.

It's a confident performer, with colours that are balanced and a punchy picture. Rivals do offer greater transparency and outright accuracy.

Still, for the money, UHZ65 is a striking performer.

Read the full Optoma UHZ65 review

