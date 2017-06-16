This week Sharp began the process of suing Hisense for making shoddy TVs under its brand name, Moon unveiled Neo Mind, a network device that promises to play music from any source and Yamaha announced the YAS-207 soundbar, the first to feature DTS Virtual:X technology.

For reviews we have an exclusive of KEF's Q350 speaker, Panasonic's TX-55EZ952B OLED TV and Denon's AVR-X2400H AV amplifier.

News

Sharp sues Hisense for "shoddily" made TVs

Japanese TV manufacturer Sharp is none too happy with Chinese TV manufacturer Hisense.

The two companies signed a licensing deal in 2015, allowing Hisense to sell TVs under the Sharp name. Sharp, however, claims that the quality of TVs has been poor.

Hisense uses the Sharp name in the US, so this could be a ploy for Sharp to regain its name in that territory. We'll have to wait and see what happens as Sharp's lawsuit hasn't made it to court yet.

READ MORE: Sharp sues Hisense for "shoddily" made TVs

Moon Neo Mind promises to stream music from almost any source

Moon has unveiled the Neo Mind, a network device that promises to stream music from practically any source.

It can stream from Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz and can play WAV, FLAC, ALAC, AIFF, AAC, MP3, WMA and Ogg Vorbis files up to 24-bit/192kHz.

It's available now for £1700.

READ MORE: Moon Neo Mind promises to stream music from almost any source

Yamaha launches world's first DTS Virtual:X soundbar

Yamaha's new soundbar, the YAS-207, is the first to include DTS Virtual:X technology.

What does Virtual:X do? It recreates surround sound without additional speakers; in theory it's able to create the effect of a 7.1.4 set-up with just one speaker.

There isn't a UK price yet, but it's expected to go on sale in July.

MORE: Yamaha launches world's first DTS Virtual:X soundbar

More news

Xbox One X is Microsoft's £449 4K HDR games console

New Sky Q update allows you to watch and record more TV

B&O Play reveals new E4 noise-cancelling headphones

C Seed 262 is the world's largest 4K TV

Primephonic launches hi-res streaming service

Headphone amp of mortality finally reaches UK

New Qualcomm chipsets for smart speakers, amps, and noise-cancelling cans

B&W confirms AirPlay 2 won't be coming to its existing wireless speakers

Philips launches EverPlay range of Bluetooth speakers

Samsung's Dolby Atmos soundbars get DTS 5.1 update

Spotify now has 140 million users worldwide

Features

E3 2017 highlights: consoles, 4K games, audio technology

21 Google Home tips, tricks and features

HDR TV - What is it? How can you get it?

29 BBC iPlayer tips, tricks and features

Apple AirPlay 2 - everything you need to know

Xbox One X: everything you need to know about the 4K Xbox

The Great Wall - Blu-ray review

Best buys and Deals

Best 4K OLED TV

Best 4K TVs

Reviews

"The Panasonic TX-55EZ952B is a straight-laced and serious TV aimed at the serious enthusiast"

Panasonic TX-55EZ952B

The most affordable member of Panasonic's new OLED family, the EZ952 is less for the average consumer and more for the home cinema enthusiast.

You'll need to persevere with the settings to get the best PQ, but once done this TV has a detailed, balanced and natural picture.

The biggest problem is the HDR performance, which is weak. The set doesn't deliver the contrast and brightness we've come to expect and, in that respect, it lags behind its rivals.

Read the full Panasonic TX-55EZ952B review

"These KEF Q350s are astoundingly good speakers for the money"

KEF Q350

The Q350s are the latest in the Q series range and they are astoundingly good speakers.

The clarity and detail on offer is exemplary and the sheer size of the sound is impressive. The Q350s have undergone a thoughtful redesign and it shows.

They're not the best at low volumes and can't quite compare to the Dynaudio Emit M20's energy, but in every other regard the Q350s are amazing speakers.

Read the full KEF Q350 review

"Denon’s new amp is defintely the one to beat"

Denon AVR-X2400H

Denon's latest affordable amp is not a huge step up from last year's AVR-X2300W, but it is another strong performer.

The AVR-X2400H covers all the bases with an exhaustive spec list so there's no worrying on that front. The performance is crisp, detailed and agile but, compared with some rivals, the sound is not as big or as muscular.

Even so, with its exciting sound and raft of features, the Denon is the affordable amp others need to beat.

Read the full Denon AVR-X2400H review

More reviews

Master & Dynamic MA770 hands on

Elyxr Air

Qobuz Sublime+

Beyerdynamic Byron BTA

Samsung QE55Q7F