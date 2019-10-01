Best headphones deal ahead of Black Friday: AKG Y50BT now 53% off

"We’ll get straight to the point: the AKG Y50BTs are superb – a rare example of headphones that are equally excellent across audio performance, features, design and build quality." That's what we said on awarding five stars to the AKG Y50BT wireless on-ears – and that was at their original testing price of £150.

Now though, you can pick up a pair of these excellent AKGs for just £70 on Amazon. That's a 53 per cent saving, no less – and the sort of headphones deal rarely seen outside of the Black Friday period.

AKG Y50BT Bluetooth Headphones £150 £70 on Amazon

Bags of detail go hand-in-hand with clarity. You get all manner of texture to instruments and vocals; a performance that’s as entertaining as it is competent. A top deal on a class-leading set of wireless cans.

In the US? These headphones are still a bargain at $149.View Deal

For such a fantastic deal to drop into our laps at What Hi-Fi? HQ is a rarity, even during the massive upcoming sales extravaganza that is Black Friday – and we refuse to see it receive so little fanfare today.

We'll include another quote from our AKG Y50BT review below just to whet your appetite, but really our advice is this: if you're on the market for a new pair of on-ear wireless headphones – for yourself or a loved one ahead of the Christmas frenzy – you won't find a better bargain.

"The sound is extraordinary by wireless standards, easily good enough to pass for a good wired performance. It’s remarkably clear, offering the sort of insight makes it easy to tell the calibre of the talent on hand."

There you are, then. Enjoy.

MORE:

Best headphones on Amazon 2019: budget to premium

Best headphones 2019: all styles, all budgets

Black Friday 2019 UK: the date, the deals and all the details