Best Buy TV sale! Save an extra 15% on discounted TCL 4K TVs

From now until January 19th, Best Buy is offering additional savings on already reduced TCL 4K TVs – and not just any TCL tellies but some of the brand's most premium.

By entering the promo code TCLDOLBY15 at checkout, you can receive an additional 15 per cent discount on select TCL 5, 6 and 8 Series TVs, all of which support the premium Dolby Vision HDR format and have the Roku TV smart platform built in.

You can see all the TCL TVs in the 15%-off Best Buy sale here.

