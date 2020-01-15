Best Buy TV sale! Save an extra 15% on discounted TCL 4K TVs

From now until January 19th, Best Buy is offering additional savings on already reduced TCL 4K TVs – and not just any TCL tellies but some of the brand's most premium.
By entering the promo code TCLDOLBY15 at checkout, you can receive an additional 15 per cent discount on select TCL 5, 6 and 8 Series TVs, all of which support the premium Dolby Vision HDR format and have the Roku TV smart platform built in.
You can see all the TCL TVs in the 15%-off Best Buy sale here.
TCL Roku 4K TV with Dolby Vision (5 Series) from $221
You can get a 5-Series 43in TCL Roku 4K TV for just $221. The 50in and 55in versions can be snapped up for just $255 and $280 respectively. With code TCLDOLBY15.View Deal
TCL Roku 4K TV with Dolby Vision (6 Series) from $467
The 6-Series models, which up the picture performance with local dimming zones, are only $467 (55in) and $595 (65in) with the code applied too. With code TCLDOLBY15.View Deal
TCL Roku 4K TV with Dolby Vision (8 Series) from $1360
The 8-Series models delivers the company's best and biggest screens, for those willing to pay the premium for them. With the extra discount, the 65in is $1360 while the 75in costs $2210. With code TCLDOLBY15.View Deal
MORE:
Best TVs 2020: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs