The best Black Friday wireless headphone deals: Bose, Sony, Beats

Top 6 Black Friday headphones deals

Black Friday wireless headphone deals

Black Friday wireless headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones $330 $279 at Amazon (save $51)

These superb Sonys may now have a successor in the form of the new WH-1000XM4 (below), but these are still excellent buys – especially for their price, which is only getting lower.

NEW FOR 2020: AWARD-WINNERS Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $350 $278 at Amazon (save $72)

Sony's premium wireless headphones deliver a sonic masterclass: they're richly detailed, enjoyably dynamic and have a natural knack for timing and rhythms. Nothing really lets them down either – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great.

HALF-PRICE BEATS! Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones $300 $149 at Amazon (save $151)

Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good too.

View Deal

B&W PX5 wireless ANC headphones $300 $199.98 at Amazon (save $100)

The smaller versions of the PX7, which we awarded five stars to for their excellent combination of great sound, features and design. Save $100 today.

Bose 700 ANC wireless headphones $379 $299 at Amazon (save $80)

It isn't often we see deals on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but you can pick up a pair for $80 less than MSRP in the Amazon Black Friday sale. These headphones are hugely popular, so best snap them up at this price while you can.

Sennheiser HD 450BT ANC headphones $200 $99.95 at Amazon (save $101)

These wireless noise-cancellers were already a strong mid-range option at their full price, and they're now available with a $100 discount. They lack the outright transparency of the best but there's a lot to like here, not least the excellent battery life and aptX Low Latency support.

Black Friday wireless earbuds deals

AirPods with Wireless Case $200 $149 at Amazon (save $51)

Or you can pay $30 more and get the wireless charging case. This generation of AirPods come with better sound quality than their predecessors and boast a more secure wireless connection.

THE BEST AIRPODS DEAL AirPods Pro wireless earbuds $250 $199 at Amazon (save $51)

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds $230 $168 at Crutchfield

Setting a new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, these 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sonys combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound – and they're now down to their lowest ever price.

Technics EAH-AZ70W wireless earbuds $ 249.99 $165

Amazon has chopped $50 off the price of Technics' first pair of wireless earbuds. They produce a punchy sound and feature impressive noise-cancelling tech. Choose between black or silver finishes.

JBL Live 300TWS wireless earbuds $149.95 $75 at Amazon

JBL's wireless earbuds are heavily discounted right now at Amazon. They come with a carry case that doubles as a charger and the deal applies to all four colour options: black, blue, purple and white.

GREAT HI-FI SOUND Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 $100 $79.95 at Amazon

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life (nine hours from the buds plus four additional charges from the case, meaning a stonking 45 hours of continuous use), two What Hi-Fi? Awards, and now $20 off.

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds $250 $160 at Best Buy

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at – and you might want to put those fitness workouts to good use and move fast if you want a pair.

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds $120 $80 at Best Buy

They're comfortable, well built and offer 15 hours of playback time including what's stored in the case. Not the most exciting performers, but much better value now that they're heavily discounted.

