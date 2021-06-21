Best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals 2021: AirPods, Bose, Sony

Amazon Prime Day headphones deals are live! Amazon Prime Day 2021 takes place today and tomorrow (21st and 22nd June) and is the retailer's biggest opportunity to discount some of the best headphones we've reviewed (and a few pairs that we haven't).

To be eligible for the discounts, you'll need Amazon Prime. Not a member yet? You can always sign up for the free 30-day free trial and then cancel it once the sale is done...

Last year, Amazon delivered quality and quantity, unleashing a host of excellent headphones deals on everything from Apple AirPods to premium noise-canceling cans from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser. The online retail titan is no doubt looking to once again 'go big or go home' come Prime Day 2021.

Not so fast, though. Whether you're hunting down the best Sony headphones deals or a sweet price on the best wireless earbuds, not every offer is what it seems – and cheap isn't always cheerful. Stick with us and we'll guide you to this year's best Prime Day headphones deals...

Best Prime Day headphones deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $148 at Amazon (save $82)

Previously the benchmark for true wireless earbuds (until they were surpassed by Sony's new model, the WF-1000XM4), the WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-canceling with a real sense of musicality. This generous discount is very welcome indeed. Five starsView Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 $350 $298 at Amazon (save $52)

Amazon has cut the price of the new XM4 wireless ANC over-ears to under $300 – not bad considering they're some of the finest wireless noise-canceling headphones on the market, bursting with features and boasting superb sound quality. Five starsView Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 $399 $229 at Amazon (save $171)

This is one the best Bose deals we've ever seen – and on some of our favourite noise-cancelling headphones too. From sonic ability to design and comfort, the Bose 700 are highly attractive – especially if you want class-leading ANC. Four stars

View Deal

Bose Sport Earbuds $179 $159 at Amazon

There's currently $20 off Bose's latest wireless earbuds at Amazon. Launched in October, they're IPX4 water-resistant, making them ideal for gym workouts. They're packed with features, too, including 15 hours battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 and quick charging. Five starsView Deal

Amazon Echo Buds Gen 2 $159 $80 (save $79)

There's a big saving on Amazon's true wireless earbuds. These latest Amazon AirPods rivals offer noise cancellation, 15-hour battery life and built-in Alexa voice control, not to mention a 50 per cent discount.View Deal

AKG Y500 Wireless $150 $79 at Amazon (save $71)

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of these wireless on-ears under intense review. Five starsView Deal

Shure SE215 $200 $99 at Amazon (save $101)

These wired earbuds use the same in-ear monitor technology used by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. This price is fantastic value, provided you don't mind the wires.View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N $200 $81.70 at Amazon (save $119)

Sony's sporty wireless earbuds deliver an energetic and enjoyable sound, while the nine-hour battery life from just a single charge should be plenty for most workouts. Add robust build quality and you've got a serious bargain. Five starsView Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT $199.95 $129.95 at Amazon (save $70)

These comfortable wireless noise-cancellers are already a strong mid-range option at their full price, so add a $50 discount and they become even more tempting. The Bluetooth connection is solid and secure, and they sound sweet as anything. Four starsView Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II $349 $249 at Amazon (save $100)

They may not be the latest Bose wireless noise-cancellers, but they're great on the go, with a detailed sound and Google Assistant integration. And with $100 off, they're now more tempting than ever. Four starsView Deal

When will Prime Day headphones deals start?

Amazon's two-day sales bonanza was delayed until October last year, but it's returned to its usual summertime date for 2021.

Amazon Prime Day takes place today and tomorrow (Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd June). More than two million deals will run between 12:01am on the 21st and 11:59pm on the 22nd.

With a bit of luck, we'll see generous offers on products such as the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, which came with a free $25 Amazon gift card in last year's sale.

Do you need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day headphones deals?

In a word, yes. Amazon does offer non-Prime members a good array of headphones deals but Prime subscribers get exclusive access to the deepest discounts. Not a Prime member? Amazon typically offers Amazon Prime free trials in the run-up to Prime Day. There's no long term commitment needed, so you can cancel at any time (right after the sale, if you feel like it).

The retail giant will once again offer Prime members £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend £10 on small business products in Amazon’s store between the 7th and 20th June 2021.

It's also worth remembering that most major retailers operate price-matching policies so buyers don't have to pay over the odds. So expect plenty of unofficial 'Prime Day' headphones deals from Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Crutchfield. Keep an eye on specialist retailers such as World Wide Stereo, too.

What Prime Day headphones deals can you expect in 2021?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Since Monday 7th June 2021, Amazon devices such as Echo, Fire TV and Ring have been discounted by up to 50 per cent. Indeed, the deals have already kicked off with four months of Amazon Music Unlimited free for new subscribers and Prime members can get up to 50 per cent off selected movies and TV shows through Prime Video.

Amazon won't release details of its full Prime Day headphones deals until just before the big day but we can give you a good idea of what to expect. How? By looking back at last year's best deals...

The hugely popular AirPods Pro – Apple's noise-canceling earbuds – were heavily discounted in the 2020 sale, dropping from $249 to $199. With the AirPods Pro 2 rumored to be on the way, we could see the original AirPods Pro sink even lower this year.

Sony's magnificent WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are just about the best wireless headphones for the money and often discounted. Amazon knocked $50 off the MSRP last year but let's hope this year's deal is even bolder.

The superb 2019 Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds were replaced by the WF-1000XM4 buds recently, so look out for door-busting deals on what could be an outgoing model.

We're also expecting the tiny Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and standard AirPods (2019) to join the Prime Day party. Last year, you could pick up the entry-level AirPods for just $115 ($45 off the usual price).

While some of our favorite Amazon Prime Day headphones deals have returned a few times in recent months, there's a good chance we could see a handful of products drop to their lowest ever prices during the Prime Day deals extravaganza.

Last but not least, it's well worth keeping an eye out for this year's time-limited 'Lightning' deals. The criteria for these deals are as follows:

1. At least 20% or $50 (approx. AU$80) less than the current site price.

2. Must match/beat the lowest price of the year.

3. Strong sales history.

4. 3.5+ star rating.

Lightning deals typically last around 24 hours so you'll need to be quick off the mark. If you're after affordable headphones in this year's Prime Day sale, we suggest you bookmark Amazon's deals page. You can even add your chosen headphones to your Amazon shopping cart now, so you're ready to strike should they be discounted.

