Wireless speakers come in all shapes and sizes, but perhaps none more so than B&O’s, which range from the boomerang-like A6 to the Beosound 1, which resembles a tea-flask.

The Beoplay M3 – the latest and most affordable model in B&O’s wireless multi-room speaker range – has more modest design ambitions, but is no less attractive than we’ve come to expect from the Scandinavian brand.

Available in either a wool blend fabric (created by Danish textile company Kvadrat) or a pearl-blasted anodised aluminium finish, the removable front cover hides a 20mm tweeter and 9cm long stroke mid/woofer. There is also a three-position switch which adjusts EQ according to where you position the M3 in your room.

You can play music via Bluetooth, Google Chromecast, Apple AirPlay or a 3.5mm input. According to B&O, the Beoplay M3 will also support Apple AirPlay 2 next year. A wi-fi connection allows a multi-room set-up with other B&O speakers in your home.

The Beoplay M3 will initially come in natural (light grey) and black finishes, with 'seasonal colours' to follow. The M3 is available now, priced £280.

Don't forget Black Friday is just around the corner. You can keep track of all the latest deals on our Best Black Friday deals page.

Read more:

B&O Play reveals new E4 niose-cancelling headphones

Amazon Echo vs Google Home: which is better?

Cabasse launches new Swell portable speaker

Loewe Klang M1 is a new portable wireless speaker

8 of the best Bluetooth speakers

Smart speakers - everything you need to know