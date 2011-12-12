The BBC has today released an iPlayer app for the Apple iPhone and iPod Touch.

The app allows you to watch live TV, listen to live radio and catch-up on the last seven days of content.

It also brings 3G streaming to iPhone and iPod Touch users, a feature which will be rolled out across other iPlayer platforms later in the week.

BBC iPlayer was previously only available via the web but the new app, which follows dedicated apps for the iPad and Android devices, works on iPod Touch or iPhone 3GS and above.

The new app supports Apple AirPlay, while an upgrade to the iPad app will also bring 3G streaming and AirPlay.

Android users will have to wait until the new year for an update to allow 3G streaming, though.

Other new features include an easy channel switch button, background listening for radio, an upgraded interface and improved performance and resilience to busy networks.

The free BBC iPlayer app for iPhone and iPod Touch is available now from the iTunes Store.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.