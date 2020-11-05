Bang & Olufsen's gorgeous Golden Collection celebrates 95 years

Bang & Olufsen is celebrating 95 years in the business by launching some of its “most popular and enduring products” in a new gold colourway.

The Danish audio firm started life in 1925 when Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen began making radios in the attic of Olufsen’s family home. To celebrate, B&O is treating some classic products to a new gold finish, combining golden-hued aluminium, earth-toned textile, genuine lambskin, solid oak and Carrara marble into this new Golden Collection.

The following B&O products are getting the treatment: the Beolab 50 and flagship Beolab 90 speakers; Beosound Balance, Beosound 2, Beoplay A9 and Beosound A1 2nd Generation wireless speakers; the Beoplay H95 headphones and Beoplay E8 3rd Generation earbuds; and Beovision Harmony TV. And breathe.

For example, the Beovision Harmony TV features a golden-hued aluminium sound centre with a matching floor stand, complete with a Beoremote One control that’s made out of a single piece of gold tone aluminium.

The Beoplay H95 marries sand-coloured lambskin earpads with a golden aluminium user interface on the earcups, while the Beolab 50 and Beolab 90 boast golden-hued aluminium detailing, sand-coloured textile and hand-crafted light oak accents.

This all-new Golden Collection will be available from Bang & Olufsen and third-party retailers from 17th November, the company’s official birthday.

Pricing, which is unsurprisingly at a premium compared to existing finishes, is as follows: Beosound Balance (£1750, $2250); Beoplay A9 (£2250, $3000), Beosound 2 (£2250, $2250); Beovision Harmony (£12900, $19400); Beolab 50 (£26,000, $40,000); Beolab 90 (£61,000, $85,000); Beosound A1 2nd Generation (£200, $250); Beoplay H95 (£700, $800); Beoplay E8 3rd generation (£300, $350).

