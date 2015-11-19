The GSi75 was first shown off as a prototype at the Munich High End Show back in 2014 and now, just over a year later, it’s in production.

The DAC inside is said to be Audio Research’s “most advanced design”, and it can handle sampling rates up to 384kHz. And a range of formats including DSD via USB 2.0. Other inputs include optical Toslink and RCA.

There are two audio filters are available, along with the option to upsample up to 352kHz or 384kHz.

The phono stage on the GSi75 comes with switchable 45dB or 62dB gain, meaning it can be used with both MM and MC cartridges, and there's a headphone amp too. There are three other single-ended inputs included, one of which can be used for home cinema pass-through.

The GSi75 uses two 6H30 valves and four KT150 output tubes, and Audio Research says they should last up to 3000 hours. Total power output is rated at 75 watts per channel.

The Audio Research GSi75 integrated valve amplifier is available now for £14,500.

