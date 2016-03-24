Most of us would be pretty happy with a brand-new pair of speakers for our birthday. Not least a pair of ATC speakers, consistent as the company has been when it comes to making top-notch hi-fi products.

If you're the founder and managing director of a speaker company, it's understandable that a new pair of speakers might not stir quite the same level of excitement. But how about a pair of speakers designed entirely from the ground up in your honour? That might do the job.

ATC has done just that to celebrate the 70th birthday of founder and managing director Billy Woodman. The end result is the ATC SCM10SE, a reimagining of ATC’s classic SCM10 monitor speaker from 1990.

The new SCM10SE speakers will be limited to 70 pairs, each supplied with an exclusive owner’s guide on Woodman’s career, from his life as an engineer in Australia to working with Goodmans in the UK and then founding ATC.

A piano blue finish and blue leather baffle is set-off by the silver aluminium wave guide around the tweeter, and the speakers are hand-finished by Eissmann, a company better known for top-end car interiors.

The inside has had a thorough reworking too, with a brand new 25mm tweeter, new 125mm mid-bass driver and a newly designed crossover. And it's all been built at ATC's production facility in the UK.

The limited edition ATC SCM10SE speakers will cost £3491 per pair and are due on sale in April.

