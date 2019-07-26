ARC Genesis is next-gen room correction for Anthem, Paradigm and MartinLogan

ARC Genesis is the latest, third-generation room correction software for ARC (Anthem Room Correction)-enabled Anthem, Paradigm and MartinLogan products* – and with new features is the most comprehensive version yet.

Algorithms have been improved for this third-gen software, and there are now new target curve adjustments including deep bass and high frequencies, as well as support for both Mac and Windows.

Unlike other receiver-based room correction systems, ARC Genesis utilises the more powerful processor of a PC or Mac to perform the calibration process. It measures and adjusts the output of each speaker in any set-up configuration, and in addition to correcting peaks and dips in a speaker's frequency also works to preserve the beneficial acoustic attributes of a room.

(Image credit: Anthem )

Using proprietary DSP software working in tandem with a calibrated microphone (provided with many ARC and PBK enabled products), the ARC Genesis software measures the in-room response from multiple measurement points (from 5 up to 10) and compares it to the ideal response, which is calculated by taking into consideration the sonic signature and necessary gain of your room. From that comparison, a custom equalisation curve is generated for each speaker.

ARC Genesis is backward-compatible with many Anthem and Paradigm products that are ARC or PBK enabled, and works with any microphone supplied by Paradigm, Anthem or MartinLogan.

Alternatively, the ARC Mobile app allows you to optimise ARC-compatible kit using either the internal microphone of an IOS device (for all measurements) or an Android device (for bass measurements), or via an optional calibrated mic that connects via the headphone jack or lightning connection (IOS) or USB (Android).

*See image above for compatible products.

