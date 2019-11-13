Apple TV app comes to Amazon Fire Cube and Fire TV

The Apple TV app is now available on the second-gen Amazon Fire TV Cube and third-gen Amazon Fire TV (that's the one with the pendant design). That means you can watch Apple's new Apple TV+ streaming service on your Amazon device.

Using Alexa voice control, you can also pull up a show just by speaking. Say "Alexa, find The Morning Show" and it'll do just that, so you can enjoy the Reese Witherspoon/Jennifer Aniston drama. Even if the reviews suggest it's not the most enjoyable watch.

You'll also be able to access your iTunes music library using the app. To access the app, just say “Alexa, find/open the Apple TV app”.

The Apple TV app was already available on the second-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, and will come to the Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition before the end of the year, and JVC Fire TV Edition Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TVs early next year.

MORE:

Apple TV+ - everything you need to know

Apple TV 4K review

Amazon Fire TV Cube vs Apple TV 4K: which is better?

The best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday

The best AirPods deals