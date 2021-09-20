Apple reveals iPhone 13 battery sizes, uploads 7-minute hands-on video

Apple has shown us some more details on the iPhone 13 ahead of the new range going on sale on Friday. Not only has it revealed the exact battery size for each handset, but it's also posted a 7-minute video guide on YouTube.

Take a look.

Admittedly there's no new information here, but it's still nice to see the phones from more angles and outside of the confines of a launch event.

Now, battery sizes. Apple is notoriously cagey when it comes to the exact capacities of its iPhone batteries, preferring to say how many hours of use they can provide instead. That was true of last Tuesday's launch event too, when Apple only told us how much longer the phones would last than their predecessors. But now we have some hard stats to go on.

They have been published in a filing on the website of hazardous material information and response company Chemtrec (via 9to5Mac). The filing shows that battery sizes are up an average of 13 per cent compared to the iPhone 12 family.

iPhone 13 mini battery: 9.34Wh (up 9 per cent on iPhone 12 mini)

iPhone 13 battery: 12.41Wh (up 15.1 per cent on iPhone 12)

iPhone 13 Pro battery: 11.97Wh (up 11 per cent on iPhone 12 Pro)

iPhone 13 Pro Max battery: 16.75Wh (up 18.5 per cent on iPhone 12 Pro Max)

The batteries are measured in watt-hours rather than milliamp hours, which is the usual measure for a device's battery size.

As you may have noticed, the iPhone 13 Pro actually has a smaller battery than the iPhone 13. That's because there's less space inside due to the addition of a 120Hz screen, extra GPU core, and extra cameras (both phones are the same size). We'll have to see how this impacts battery life.

Apple claims that the iPhone 13 mini and Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than their iPhone 12 equivalents and that the iPhone 13 and Pro Max outlast their predecessors by 2.5 hours. We'll find out soon enough in our reviews...

All four iPhone 13 handsets are available to pre-order now, with shipping starting this Friday.

