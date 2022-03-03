Apple 'Peek Performance' event confirmed for 8th March - could iPhone SE 3 and new iPad Air launch?

Next Tuesday could see a wave of new Apple products

Apple 'Peek performance' event invitation
Apple has announced its spring event titled 'Peek Performance' will take place on Tuesday 8th March. An iPhone SE 3 (2022), new Pad Air, and Mac refresh are expected to be unveiled but nothing's been officially confirmed.

This is the second year in a row Apple has held its spring event virtually amidst COVID-19, which will be broadcast from Apple Park at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 3am AEST.

You can watch the event directly on Apple's website, and we'll be sure to bring you all the key details as they emerge.

A new iPhone SE 3 with 5G support is expected to be announced alongside an upgraded version of the 2020 iPad Air. New Macs powered by Apple's own silicon are also expected to be announced in some form at the event. We don't know yet if this means new MacBooks, a new Mac mini, or both, but these are the most likely suspects.

Apple's also hard at work developing new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS, so there's a good chance we'll learn more about the software side of  Apple's ecosystem at the event, too.

While Apple's spring events don't showcase the biggest, most ambitious Apple devices, the updates we're expecting here are important, and the good news is we don't have long to wait!

