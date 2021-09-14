Apple officially unveils new iPhone 13 range, includes 120Hz displays, larger batteries

Apple has revealed the new iPhone 13 range in all its glory with and it's — you guessed it — better, faster, stronger and longer-lasting than ever before.

At first glance, you’ll be hard-pressed to spot a difference between the iPhone 13 models and their iPhone 12 predecessors, but there are some key differences, like the smaller screen notch, and diagonal rear camera arrangement on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Both models feature an improved, brighter screen, though they’re still running at the same 60Hz refresh rate. Colours for these two models include pink, blue, midnight, starlight and red.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, are available in graphite, gold, silver or a new sierra blue offering. They also feature brand new 120Hz displays, complete with Apple’s ProMotion processing which can intelligently adjust the refresh rate to ensure that no power is wasted when you’re enjoying content at slower rates. Screen sizes and resolutions for all models remain the same as before

On the camera front, the iPhone 13 has a 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera. Both of these are powered by new sensors, with more light-sucking powers than ever (47% more, to be exact), promising to pick up more details in low light conditions.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max (Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max up their game, with new 77mm telephoto, ultra wide and wide lenses, with sensor shift stabilisation to help reduce pesky camera shake. They also include 6x optical zoom along with a new 3x telephoto camera. The new wide camera has the largest sensor ever found on an iPhone too for, reportedly, the best low light iPhone experience to date.

There’s also a new autofocus feature on the ultra wide lens, while a new Cinematic Mode aims to make professional videos easier, with object and people tracking, and a rack focus feature for greater cinematic effects.

It wouldn’t be a new iPhone without a new world's-faster processor, and lo and behold, the new A15 Bionic chip is powering all iPhone 13s, complete with a faster GPU and machine learning capabilities. We could dive into all the numbers, but suffice it to say, the rest of the smartphone world is still playing catch up when it comes to raw power.

Battery life is an issue that plagues all smartphone users, and we’re happy to report that there are improvements across the board here too. Thanks to larger batteries and an increase in overall efficiency, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max both last two and a half hours longer than their iPhone 12 counterparts, while the iPhone 13 mini and 13 Pro both last an hour and a half longer than their predecessors.

All iPhone 13 models can be pre-ordered from 17th September, ahead of their 24th September release. Prices start from $699 / £679 for the iPhone 13 mini, $799 / £779 for the iPhone 13, $999 / £949 for the iPhone 13 Pro, and $1,099 / £1,049 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Stay tuned for our first impressions where we’ll take the new iPhone 13 for a spin in person.

