Apple has officially launched the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and as the rumours suggested, there's no 3.5mm headphone jack on either new iPhone.

Instead, the iPhone 7 will come bundled with a new pair of Apple Lightning EarPods (below), which use the Lightning connection, naturally, rather than the 3.5mm headphone jack connection.

As well as the new bundled EarPods, the iPhone 7 will ship with an adaptor for connecting your existing 3.5mm headphones to the iPhone 7 (which looks rather clunky).

But also new was a completely wireless pair of earphones, which, as rumoured last year, are called the Apple AirPods (above).

The AirPods are wireless and feature a new W1Chip, sport infrared sensors to stop and start music when they're removed from your ears, have touch controls and come with a compact charging case.

If you don't fancy using Apple's earphones - we gave the existing EarPods four stars - then you will have to use the adaptor, which Apple is including free with the iPhones.

This connects to the Lightning port and then to the 3.5mm headphone jack on your headphones.

The all-important price? The new EarPods will come free with the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, or cost £29/$29 bought separately, while the wireless AirPods will cost £159/$159.

