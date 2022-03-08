Apple announces Studio Display monitor with 5K resolution and Dolby Atmos speakers

Apple has announced a new 5K Retina display with Dolby Atmos support called the Studio Display. This new display was announced alongside an all-new Apple desktop computer, the Mac Studio, but can be used with a variety of Apple computers, including MacBooks.

The display has a 27-inch 5K Retina display, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage support, plus a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

You can buy the Mac Studio and the Studio Display separately, and Studio Display goes for £1500 /$1600 / AU$2500. Both Mac Studio and the Studio Display can be ordered now and release on Friday 18th March.

Studio Display's 5K screen has a peak brightness of 600 nits, P3 wide colour, and comes packed with Apple's True Tone display technology that dynamically adjusts the colour temperature.

On top of the camera, Studio Display has a "studio-quality" three-microphone array built for video conferencing and voice recording with "crystal-clear" quality. If you want an all-in-one solution for your video calling built directly into your monitor, Apple's got you covered.

Apple's gone out of its way to deliver an apparently high-end audio experience with the Studio Display, packing in six speakers, four force-canceling woofers, and two "high-performance" tweeters.

Studio Display works with Siri and comes with a Thunderbolt 3 port alongside three USB-C ports that support an up to 10Gb/s data transfer. You can use a VESA mount with the display, and it comes with a tilt-adjustable stand.

Unfortunately, the Studio Display appears not to have any HDMI sockets, so its usefulness away from computing looks limited. That's a shame but not unexpected.

