Anker’s 4K Android streaming dongle takes the fight to Chromecast

Anker has launched its first ever Android TV device, the Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle. Dressed in black with a remote to match, its price tag of $89 is a bit of a surprise, given the company’s general push towards offering more affordable products, and leaves it $39 more expensive than the latest (and greatest) Chromecast with Google TV.

So how does it plan to tempt you to spend the extra? Well, it offers Android 10, with the ability to stream 4K HDR10 content at a max of 75Hz. Connectivity is taken care of by Bluetooth 5.0 and 5G Wi-Fi, while Dolby Digital Plus multichannel audio and HDMI 2.1 support complete the key specs. Chromecast functionality is a given, but the 8GB of storage and 2GB of RAM seems a little meagre for the money.

Overall the Anker Nebula 4K Streaming stick is an inoffensive package that offers 4K video and all the apps you’d need, with dedicated remote buttons for launching the likes of YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and Netflix. However, with the Chromecast with Google TV available at a considerably cheaper $50, it’s slightly hard to make its case on paper.

There’s no word on a price or release date for the Anker Nebula 4K in countries outside of the US as yet.

