Anker Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds have rotating ear hooks for a secure fit

The Anker Soundcore Sport X10 wireless earbuds come with a unique 210° rotatable ear hook designed to help you get the perfect fit. And all for just £90 ($80) (opens in new tab).

Anker's Soundcore brand has been offering up budget options for audio gear for a while complete with sleek, stylish designs and, oftentimes, unique features, the latest of which can be found in the design of the Sport X10. If you're in the market for wireless earbuds for exercise, these might be it.

The Sport X10s don't just have a unique design, either, they boast full IPX7 water resistance alongside SweatGuard technology that claims to defend against the corrosive properties of sweat. Plus, you get a free 30-day trial of the Fiit fitness app when you buy a pair of Sport X10 and you can use the Soundcore app to further customize the sound of your X10, too.

Like many other wireless buds, the Sport X10 come with Bluetooth 5.2, a charging case, and a six-microphone array complete with noise-canceling for calls. What's more is that the Sport X10s are rated for 8 hours of music playback on a single charge, while the charging case provides 3 extra charges.

If you're looking for an interesting pair of sporty earbuds that don't break the bank, and offer up something slightly different on the design front, you might want to try them out or, alternatively, check out our list of the best sports headphones.

