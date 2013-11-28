From today Virgin will roll out its Android app for the cable TV firm's Virgin TV Anywhere cloud-based video-on-demand service for mobile devices. The app is already available for iOS users.

At the same time nine new channels are added to the Virgin TV Anywhere service, including the full range of UKTV channels and the arrival of CBS Reality.

Virgin claims its TV Anywhere service offers more live channels than Sky Go (which gets its own Android app from December 3rd), with 90 channels available online and 67 across a range of tablets and smartphones. Among the 39 channels not available on Sky Go are BT Sport, ITV and Channel 5.

The Virgin TV Anywhere app is free to all Virgin Media TiVo customers. It enables customers to manage their TiVo set-top box via their portable device, including scheduling and deleting recordings in real time.

Scott Kelwey, Virgin Media's director of digital entertainment, says: "We want to deliver the best experience for our customers, so we've taken the time to develop the Android version to ensure we're delivering an unrivalled entertainment experience."

You can download the Virgin TV Anywhere app from the Google Play Store now. It's compatible with a wide range of Android devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S4, HTC One, Sony Xperia Tablet Z, Google Nexus tablets and Samsung Galaxy Note.

By Andy Clough

